PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 77-year-old man who allegedly told police he considered “suicide by cop” was arraigned Tuesday on 5 charges, including attempted murder, for an incident that happened in the early hours of Monday.

Patrick Kelly Shorb is accused of wearing a ski mask when he entered Melissa McCauley’s home through the back door around 5 a.m., confronting her son Rick in the kitchen.

Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt’s office said Rick recognized Shorb’s voice when he yelled, “Where is your mother?” The DA’s office said Shorb also had a handgun and a hunting knife.

Rick was shot in the stomach, authorities said. His mother, who was in the laundry room at the time of the shooting, fought with Shorb as Rick escaped to his room. During a struggle to get the gun, Melissa was slashed in the face with the hunting knife, officials said.

Shorb allegedly said, “Did I kill Rick?”

Despite being wounded, Rick jumped out of his bedroom window into the backyard and climbed over a fence, the DA’s narrative said. Melissa managed to hide in the bathroom and escape through the window as Shorb allegedly pounded the door trying to get in. She hid in the bushes, the DA said.

Shorb, who at one time had been intimate with Melissa, allegedly rented a car to get to her house and had a duffel bag with tools that was found in the backyard.

After he was arrested, the DA said Shorb “confessed to breaking into the home and stabbing” the woman. Allegedly he had also sent threatening text messages to her.

On Tuesday he was arraigned on these charges:

Attempted Murder in the Second Degree – Constituting Domestic Violence

Assault in the First Degree with a Firearm

Burglary in the First Degree with a Firearm – Constituting Domestic Violence

Unlawful Use of a Weapon – Constituting Domestic Violence

Unlawful Use of a Weapon with a Firearm

He’s being held without bail in the Multnomah County Jail.