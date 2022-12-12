A motorcyclist died in a hit-run crash at SE Division and 154th in Portland, December 12, 2022 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A motorcyclist was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Southeast Portland late Monday afternoon, police said.

The crash on SE Division Street east of SE 154th happened around 4:50 p.m. Arriving officers found the motorcyclist, who had already died, lying in the road. Authorities said the other driver fled the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Traffic Investigations Unit through crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov. The case number is 22-329207.