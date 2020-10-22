Motorcyclist points gun at police, flees traffic stop in car

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police are looking for a motorcyclist they say pointed a gun at officers during a traffic stop before getting into a woman’s vehicle and driving away.

Just after 9 p.m. Wednesday, officers pulled over a motorcycle a car that had been closely following the motorcycle in the 9000 block of NE Fremont Street. Police said that as the motorcycle and the car came to a stop, the operator of the motorcycle jumped off and ran into a nearby house, then came back out and approached the car that had been following him.

The motorcyclist then got into the car, pointed a gun at officers and ordered the woman behind the wheel to get into the passenger seat. The man then sped away in the car, leaving the motorcycle behind. Police later learned the motorcycle was stolen.

It’s unclear whether the man hijacked the car and kidnapped a stranger or if he knew the driver.

Police described the car as a white Mitsubishi Lancer with Washington license plate BNV0608.

If you see the car, call 911. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Portland Police Bureau at 503.823.3333.