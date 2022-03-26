PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An attempted murder suspect died after running from police into traffic on I-5 Friday night, getting hit by an oncoming motorist and closing the freeway near ilani Casino for hours.

The suspect, whose name has not been publicly released, was wanted by Longview police for an attempted murder. When the suspect was about to drive onto I-5, Longview police contacted the Washington State Patrol.

Troopers intercepted the suspect, WSP Trooper Will Finn told KOIN 6 News, and engaged in a pursuit for more than 20 miles before the Woodland Police Department laid out spike strips near the exit to the ilani Casino.

The suspect jumped out of the car, ran across the southbound lanes and into the northbound lanes. That was where an oncoming driver hit and killed the suspect.

The driver, a 43-year-old woman, was not injured but her car was totaled.

“If you can imagine driving down the freeway at a speed that is freeway speed and then striking someone, it would be very detrimental not only emotionally, but also physically to whatever vehicle was striking a pedestrian,” Finn said.

A passenger inside the fleeing car was taken into custody, he said. That person has also not been publicly identified.

Longview police officials said this all stemmed from an incident that began Friday afternoon. But the details of that incident are not known at this time.

KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this story.