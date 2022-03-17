PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A Portland man who coached men’s basketball at Mt. Hood Community College has been charged for sexually exploiting a minor and receiving sexually explicit pictures from a minor he met at a basketball camp.

35-year-old Nathan Ezell Bowie, who also served as an educational assistant at Hall Elementary School in Gresham, was charged with sexually exploiting a child, coercion and enticement, and receipt of child pornography.

Authorities said during a clinic at Glide High School, Bowie encouraged female athletes to follow him on social media.

According to court statements, Bowie allegedly talked to a minor female on social media and solicited intimate photos and videos from her and threatened to disclose them to others if she didn’t send more. He also planned to meet her for sex, authorities said.

While executing a search warrant, detectives said they found evidence of criminal acts involving the minor.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office began investigating the coach in January and noted that Bowie traveled in and out of the state to host basketball camps and clinics.

Detectives believe Bowie may have contacted other minors during his travels and encouraged parents to talk to their children about online safety.

Bowie was transferred from state to federal custody on march 16 for his first federal court appearance. The detention hearing is set for March 18, 2022.

Authorities added that if anyone has information about the physical or online exploitation of children are encouraged to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.