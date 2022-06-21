PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) –The City of Portland is detailing more changes to traffic in a southeast Portland neighborhood, months after a successful pilot program to slow gun violence.

The Enhanced Arleta Triangle Community Space, is part of a plan to transform an intersection that had seen reckless driving, including drive-by shootings.

The slip lane is now blocked by concrete planters and the city hopes to continue to develop the area until the lane is replaced with a community space.

This image shows what a community event space could look like in the Arleta Triangle, which has been converted into a street plaza for community use in Portland, June 21, 2022 (Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty’s office)

Last year, the city ran a three month pilot program in the area which included traffic calming barrels, repaired lighting and increased police and park ranger patrols.

A graph representing the timeframe before and after a traffic cone project in the Mount Scott-Arleta neighborhood of Portland, June 21, 2022 (KOIN)

During the program, reported shootings dropped after a spike months before.