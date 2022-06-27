PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The man accused of beating two elderly men in downtown Portland is a 4-time convicted felon whose last previous arrest was in January for stealing a car while he was on parole.

Keffer James White, 29, will face two counts of attempted murder in the unprovoked attack that left the men, 83 and 88, critically hurt.

Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt said the elderly men, Donald Pierce and Edward Lichenstein, were waiting for a bus at SW 5th and Hall when they were attacked. White approached them, began to yell, made fun of them for being older and became more aggressive.

White headbutted Lichenstein and shoved him to the ground, the DA said. Pierce, using a cane for balance, was pushed into the street and onto the ground where White kicked him in the head and face several times. Both men tried to get up and get away but, Schmidt said, White continued his attack on both.

Officers in the area heard the screams of witnesses and arrested White at the scene. Witnesses told police White said during the attack he was going to kill the men.

Court documents obtained by KOIN 6 News said White was under the influence of drugs and alcohol at the time. He was convicted of assaulting a police officer in 2016. At the time of his arrest in January 2022 for the stolen car, he also had a protective order against him.

