MultCo Medical Examiner asking for help ID’ing hit-run victim

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying a hit-and-run victim.

The victim was struck by a car while walking along the shoulder at the Southeast Holgate exit off Southeast McLoughlin Boulevard shortly before 10 a.m. on September 2. Police say he died at the scene.

The ME describes the victim as a 5-foot-4 white man in his early 30s, weighing around 149 pounds. He has dark brown hair with brown eyes. He also has a tattoo on his left arm that says “JJR” along with a cross tattoo on his right shoulder.

Anyone who may know this man is asked to call the ME’s office at 503.988.0055.

The driver involved in the deadly collision is still being sought. The suspect reportedly left the scene on foot and was described as a shirtless man with long hair in a bun atop his head.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Portland Police Bureau.