PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities are searching for an armed bank robbery suspect in the 2500 block of SW Cherry Park Road in Troutdale, according to Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect is described as a white man, 6-feet tall, and is wearing a zip-up hoodie, black jogger pants and white Nike shoes. Officials said the suspect had a white bandana covering his face.

Police ask if you see someone who matches that description to call 911.

This is a developing story.