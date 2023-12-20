PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman has been shot in Troutdale but her condition is “unknown,” according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 9:06 p.m. Wednesday night, deputies responded to a Troutdale business at 3100 Southwest 257th Drive for a reported shooting. When they got to the scene, deputies found a woman who had been shot.

The woman was transported to an area hospital but law enforcement did not release an update on her condition. The sheriff’s office says the investigation is ongoing. However, no street closures took place and traffic in the immediate area of Southwest 257th Drive and Southeast Stark Street was not impacted.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the MSCO tip line at 503-988-0560 and reference case no. 23-54443.

This is a developing story. KOIN 6 News will have updates as soon as more information becomes available.