Multiagency raid in Salem nets 31 lbs of meth, cash

Amount of meth seized valued at roughly $75k

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Drug seizure from March 19, 2020 (Salem Police Dept.)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Salem Police have released the details of a major drug seizure from earlier this month.

On Thursday, March 19, SPD’s Street Crimes Unit along with agents from both the FBI and DEA executed a raid of multiple residences — one of which was occupied by Maria Gallegos-Mendoza.

The search at both homes netted roughly 31 pounds of methamphetamine, a firearm and $50,000 in cash. Investigators say the amount of meth seized was worth about $75,000.

Gallegos-Mendoza, 45, faces federal charges including possession with the intent to distribute and conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

