Multiple armed suspects hiding in NE Portland neighborhood

Search is in area of NE Halsey and Broadway between 41st and 47th

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multiple armed suspects are hiding and being sought in a Northeast Portland neighborhood, which activated the SERT squad.

Neighbors in the area of NE Halsey and Broadway between 41st and 47th are asked to stay inside and lock their doors. Call 911 if any suspicious people are seen on their property.

KOIN 6 News has a crew on the way and will have more information as it develops.