Multiple calls about gunfire in NE Portland, man found dead

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Gunfire heard and reported by multiple people left one person dead in Northeast Portland Sunday evening, police said.

Several people called 911 about the gunfire in the area of NE Couch and 52nd around 8:30 p.m. When officers arrived they found one man already dead from gunshot wounds.

No further information is available.

Homicide detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Joseph Corona at joseph.corona@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0508 or Detective Jennifer Hertzler at jennifer.hertzler@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-1040.