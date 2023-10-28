PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — At least three people are being detained by Portland police after a shooting incident in a bar in Northeast Portland early Saturday morning.

Just before 1:30 a.m., officers responded to a disturbance in a bar on Northeast 82nd Avenue and NE Multnomah Street. As they responded, an officer witnessed a man in the parking lot firing shots into the air from a handgun. PPB reported there were also shots fired inside the bar.

Officers proceeded to detain at least three people and two handguns were seized, authorities say.

After an investigation, the officers found that two people fired shots, but not at any individuals.

As of Saturday afternoon, no one has been charged in this incident. However, PPB says the investigation is ongoing.