Multiple guns seized in traffic stop, shooting investigation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two separate incidents on Saturday netted the Portland Police Bureau six firearms and a pair of arrests.

Felon arrested on firearm charges

Officers made a traffic stop near SE 162nd Avenue and SE Stark Street around 12:45 a.m. Saturday and found a gun underneath the driver’s seat.

The suspect, identified as Stephan Hartley III, was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center. Hartley, a convicted felon, was charged with Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.

Arrest made in shooting investigation

After reports of shots fired near SE 125th Avenue and SE Stark Street Saturday morning, police launched an investigation that led officers to make a traffic stop in the Parkrose Heights neighborhood. Two men were subsequently taken into custody in the area of NE 122nd Avenue and NE Halsey Street.

Three handguns were found inside the car and two more were seized hours later at a house related to the investigation.

One of the suspects apprehended, Jason Benton, 25, was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on several charges including Unlawful Possession of a Loaded Firearm in Public, Unlawful Discharge of Firearm and Unlawful Use of a Weapon. The other suspect was not charged.

Police said the investigation remains open.