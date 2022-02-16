Multiple people found shot at Lane Co home, 1 dead

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multiple people were found wounded by gunfire Wednesday at a home off Highway 26, and Lane County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a 25-year-old man they believe is connected to the shooting.

Officials said at least one of the victims has died. That person has not yet been named, and the circumstances leading up to the shooting near Deadwood are unclear.

Deputies said 25-year-old Jericho Jamison left the scene in a silver 1992 Geo Metro with its rear window possibly broken. Jamison is described as being 5 foot 10 inches tall, weighing about 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Authorities said Jamison is armed and dangerous and anyone that sees him should call 911.