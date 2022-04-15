PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multiple shell casings were found after reports of a drive-by shooting in Vancouver on Wednesday evening, officials said.

Around 4:45 p.m., the Vancouver Police Department responded to the scene at NE Vancouver Mall Drive.

According to police, witnesses said they saw several men in a dark-colored vehicle pass another vehicle when gunshots went off. The two vehicles then allegedly sped off.

Officials said no injuries have been reported, and there are no suspects at this time.