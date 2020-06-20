1 dead, 1 hurt in rural Washington County shooting

Deputies are searching for a suspect they've identified

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person is dead and another wounded in a shooting in rural Washington County on Friday evening, deputies said.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said at 9:40 p.m. deputies were searching for a suspect they had identified.

The shooting happened at a home in the area of SW Midway Road and SW Hillsboro Highway.

This is a developing story.

