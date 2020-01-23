1 dead, 7 injured in downtown Seattle shooting; suspect still at large

SEATTLE (Q13) – Seattle police are rushing to the scene of a shooting after eight people were shot, authorities said Wednesday night.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. near a McDonald’s restaurant on 3rd Avenue and Pine Street. The scene is less than half a mile from an officer-involved shooting that happened just hours before, and officers rushed from that scene after receiving calls of a “mass casualty incident.”

Police say one person is dead, while seven more were rushed to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition. The fire department says the victims range in age from 8 to 55.

Few details are available about what led up to the shooting, but authorities say the male suspect has fled and that a search is on. Witnesses in the area say they heard what they believed was automatic gunfire.

“I heard a few pops, it sounded like an automatic weapon,” a witness named Douglass said. “I saw a couple people go down, and my first response was figuring out what I could do to help.”

Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best says she doesn’t consider this to be an active-shooter situation as of 6:30 p.m., but first responders are still asking people to stay away from the area.

KCPQ — Q13 — is a sister station of KOIN 6 News