PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, along with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is requesting public assistance for any information around the “suspicious” death of a 24-year-old woman.

Charity Perry was found dead on Monday, April 24 in a culvert near Ainsworth State Park in East Multnomah County. Authorities say Perry died under suspicious circumstances. She was known to frequent the downtown Portland and Vancouver areas.

Detectives wish to speak with anyone who saw or talked to Perry anytime after March 6 or has any information regarding her death.

Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in any felony case. Tipsters can remain anonymous.