PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After a months-long investigation and weeklong trial, 25-year-old Brendan Tyler Johnson of Fairview was found guilty in a child sex abuse case.

An investigation by the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office revealed that Johnson had been messaging a 10-year-old child via social media and had requested sexually explicit photos.

Police arrested Johnson on March 21, 2022, after the child’s parents told deputies that he had been inappropriately communicating with their child.

During the investigation, detectives searched Johnson’s home and internet history. They discovered that he had virtually handled and stored pornographic images of children.

A grand jury indicted Johnson, and earlier this month, a jury found Johnson guilty on six charges:

Two counts of using a child in display of sexually explicit conduct

One count of encouraging child sexual abuse in the second degree

Three counts of encouraging child sexual abuse in the first degree

Citing investigative reasons, authorities declined to identify which social media platform Johnson used to contact the victim. However, they did issue a word of warning to parents and children.

“What is most important for parents, and children, is to know that child predators use all kinds of social media apps to lure children,” MCSO told KOIN 6 News. “We stress parents monitor their child’s activity on social media, that they learn how to identify suspicious activity or signs in their child that indicate possible abuse or corruption and they help their child understand the dangers that exist online.”

Johnson’s sentencing is set to take place April 14.