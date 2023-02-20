Officials say fewer DUII prosecutions in Multnomah County doesn't mean the problem has gone away

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – In Washington and Clackamas counties, the number of DUII cases filed in circuit courts have surpassed what they were pre-pandemic. But in Multnomah County, cases are a fraction of what they were before.

Officials say that’s not because fewer people are driving under the influence. It’s because they aren’t getting caught, and therefore aren’t being prosecuted.

According to data from the Oregon Judicial Department, in 2022, there were 24 felony DUII cases filed in the circuit court. That’s a 61% decrease from the 62 filed in 2019.

When the COVID-19 pandemic impacted Oregon in 2020, the state as a whole saw a dip in felony DUII cases and a significant drop in misdemeanor DUII cases. In 2022, felony cases continued their decline, but misdemeanors have been increasing since reaching their lowest pandemic point in 2020.

Similarly, in Washington and Clackamas counties, misdemeanor DUII cases have been climbing since reaching 2020 lows and felony DUII cases in both counties are higher than they were in 2019, before the pandemic.

It’s a different story in Multnomah County, where both felony and misdemeanor DUII cases have been plummeting since 2019. The county’s number of misdemeanor DUII cases dropped 66% from 2019 to 2022.

The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said the Portland Police Bureau’s lack of DUII referrals is to blame for its lack of prosecutions.

“With the dissolution of PPB’s traffic division and chronic staffing issues within PPB limiting the time available to investigate these cases, the number of prosecutable DUII cases referred to this office has decreased,” said Liz Merah, communications director of the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.

Data from the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office confirms referrals from PPB have decreased substantially since before the pandemic, and have continued to decline since 2020.

In 2022, PPB referred 660 cases to the district attorney’s office, a 61% decrease from 2019.

Merah said the district attorney’s office continues to file charges in the overwhelming majority of DUIIs that are referred to the office.

“We continue to engage our law enforcement partners in conversation on how to investigate and build better cases in this complex area of prosecution,” she said.

PPB agrees that its staffing has played a role in the reduced number of DUII cases referred to the district attorney’s office. In February 2021, the 18-officer and two-sergeant Traffic Division patrol unit was reassigned to patrol for the three precincts. This was meant to help cut down on overtime expenses and it left few people to patrol for people driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Sgt. Kevin Allen, a PPB public information officer, said the unit had already been condensed before 2021. In 2008, he said there were about 35 motorcycle units plus 8-12 car units in the Traffic Division.

Other factors impacting the bureau include people leaving from retirements and resignations.

“Fewer officers means less time for self-initiated activity of any kind,” Allen said. “And when we do encounter drivers who are DUII, call load makes it harder to do a meticulous investigation.”

He said even in ideal circumstances, DUIIs are time consuming. PPB does do them, but Allen said there are times when other situations – such as shootings – take precedence.

“In those cases, officers are not able to invest the time to do all the steps required for a successful prosecution,” Allen said.

He said impaired driving remains a huge public safety issue in Portland. Just recently, there were two drunk drivers in the span of an hour who drove the wrong way on Interstate 5 and caused crashes, he said.

Police Chief Chuck Lovell wishes to bring back the Traffic Division, Allen said, but PPB has a lot of rebuilding to do before it has enough officers to staff the division. The bureau is still working to recruit, hire and train officers. It hired 80 community police officers in 2022.