Multnomah County DA: ‘We asked he be held in custody’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Jordan Locke, the man arrested for a brutal attack on the owner of a downtown Portland coffee shop and the assault of 3 police officers, has a lengthy record and a history of not showing up for court appearances.

In June 2019, Locke was accused of robbery and assaulting a police officer. He was released and repeatedly failed to appear in court.

Then in October 2019, Locke was arrested twice more, once for assault and another for harassment. In the 4 months following that arrest, 4 different bench warrants ordered his arrest for failing to appear for court.

In March 2020 he was back in court after he was arrested for a fight in downtown Portland. In court documents it was warned Locke is “unwilliing or unable to follow court direction.”

He was released again — and again missed court dates.

Another bench warrant was signed in May 2020. But he did not appear in court again until last Friday when he appeared in custody after the assault at the coffee shop. Despite all that, he was released from custody the next day.

Jordan Locke, August 13, 2021 (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)

The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said it was not their decision to release the 24-year-old.

“Our office cannot speak to the court’s decision, however we can confirm that we recommended the defendant in this case remain in custody,” spokesperson Elisabeth Shepard said.

Judge Henry Cantor was unavailable for comment about why he ordered the release. But the court said he issued a strict compliance order. That is if a defendant is found in a single violation of any release condition, he will be booke back into custody and subsequent release is to be denied.

This is at least the third supervised release agreement for Locke since his 2019 arrest. He’s not scheduled to appear in court until December 30, when he will have hearings for all of the charges from the past 2 years that he is still facing.

That is if he shows up.