PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Multnomah County Sheriff’s deputy is facing multiple charges related to an alleged domestic violence incident, according to court documents.

Larry Wenzel, 52, is accused of strangling and physically harming the victim on Jan. 31. Booking records show Wenzel was arrested the same day as the alleged incident on charges of strangulation, coercion, fourth-degree assault, menacing and harassment.

KOIN 6 News is refraining from describing the nature of the relationship between Wenzel and the adult victim.

According to court documents, during the alleged incident the victim told investigators they feared that Wenzel would seriously hurt them.

Wenzel was indicted by a Clackamas County grand jury on Feb. 2. A judge ordered his bail to be set at $75,000 and that he cannot have any contact with the alleged victim.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or go to thehotline.org. All calls are free and confidential.

Stay with KOIN 6 for continuing coverage.