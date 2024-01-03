Elizabeth Zurcher-Wood was found guilty of one misdemeanor charge of animal abuse in the second degree

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Multnomah County woman received two years of supervised probation after bringing a dyed, barely-responsive kitten to a local veterinarian in early December.

On Tuesday, a Multnomah County Circuit Court judge found Elizabeth Zurcher-Wood guilty of one misdemeanor charge of animal abuse in the second degree. In addition to her probation, she was sentenced to the six days she had already spent in jail since her arrest.

Zurcher-Wood also agreed to surrender the kitten to Multnomah County Animal Services, along with her chihuahua that was seized by authorities. The woman will be banned from possessing or owning domestic animals for the next five years.

Court documents revealed that Zurcher-Wood brought the hot pink kitten to the DoveLewis Veterinary Emergency and Specialty Hospital on Dec. 10, 2023. Doctors alleged the animal was “severely hypoglycemic, hypothermic, in shock and barely responsive.”

According to the veterinarian, Zurcher-Wood told them the kitten had diarrhea that she cleaned with a mix of Windex, Spic and Span, and rubbing alcohol. The doctor alleged that the woman had a Windex bottle with her during the hospital visit, and the kitten was still “soaked” in the solution.

Veterinarians suspected that the mix of chemicals made the kitten hypothermic, and Zurcher-Wood seemed unaware that they were toxic to the animal.

Later on Dec. 21, court documents show that the Deluxe Inn Motel manager contacted Portland police to have Zurcher-Wood evicted from her residence. When authorities arrived, they saw the pink kitten and a black chihuahua in a stroller. One officer said they saw burn marks on the kitten’s head.

The animal was surrendered to the Oregon Humane Society before being placed in a foster home. Zurcher-Wood was arrested that same day.

KOIN 6 previously reported that she was being held in police custody due to a probation violation in connection to a case from 2021.

That August, Zurcher-Wood was arrested and accused of attempting to kidnap a 6-year-old boy. Officials also said the woman threatened his family with weapons and used racial slurs.