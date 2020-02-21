Murder charges filed in decade-old slaying of Milwaukie man

Joe Haley was shot to death in his bedroom on March 20, 2009

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Nearly 11 years after Joe Haley was shot and killed in his bedroom, officials in Clackamas County have charged two men with murder.

Kevin Lee Schwartz, 34, and George Allen Robins Jr., 38, were indicted by a grand jury on Wednesday.

Court documents show Schwartz is charged with 1st-degree murder and 1st-degree robbery. Robins is charged with 2nd-degree murder and 1st-degree burglary.

An undated photo of Joe Haley. (Courtesy of Patty Haley)

Around 10:45 a.m. on March 20, 2009, there was a knock at the door of Joe Haley’s place in the Willow Creek Apartments in the Oak Grove neighborhood of Clackamas County. Joe’s girlfriend and their roommate told investigators two men knocked, then barged their way in and forced them to lie on the floor.

The gunmen found Joe in his bedroom. As he was getting out of bed, he was shot twice in the chest with .50 caliber bullets. He was 28.

The victim’s mother, Patty Haley, spoke to KOIN 6 News last year about her son’s death and the intense grief she’s experienced over his loss, as well as the mix of sadness and anger after a decade without any answers or arrests.

“He was a great kid. He’ll always be in my heart and nobody can take that away.”

Patty said at the time that the suspects’ arrests would bring her some comfort to know they didn’t get away with taking her son’s life.

“I want them to know they ruined my life. They took my baby away. And I hope they rot in hell.”

Schwartz and Robins were arrested on Wednesday and booked at the Clackamas County Jail without bail. Both men were arraigned in Clackamas County court the next day.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said detectives had a break in the case in the fall of 2018 that eventually led to the identification of the two suspects.

“Every case is important, a homicide or murder case — it’s especially important. We are glad to be at this point. Our detectives have been working hard, diligently,” said Sgt. Marcus Mendoza. “It’s a good day, the detectives were happy to share that information with the victim’s family and hopefully this allows them to have some closure.”

Anyone with information about Haley’s murder or information about Schwartz or Robins is asked to contact the sheriff’s office tip line at 503.723.4949 or online.

