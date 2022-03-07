PENDLETON, Ore. (KOIN) — A 19-year old Walla Walla native is facing a second-degree murder charge in a shooting that took place over the weekend.

Milton-Freewater police arrested Manuel Adam Peralez for murder on Sunday after the 19-year old allegedly shot and killed a man the previous morning.

Peralez was identified as the lone suspect early on in the investigation.

Just after midnight on Saturday, the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Dispatch center received multiple 911 calls regarding shots fired at a residence in the 84000 block of Yellow Jacket Rd., Milton Freewater.

Prior to the arrival of law enforcement, the victim, later identified as 18-year old Jason Samuel Warner, was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital by people at the residence, according to the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office.

It was determined that the two men got into an altercation during a party at the residence before Peralez allegedly shot Warner multiple times. Warner was pronounced dead after arriving at the hospital.

Peralez turned himself in at the Milton-Freewater police station around 11 a.m. on Sunday. He is currently lodged at the Umatilla County Jail in Pendleton.