Murder of 18-year-old remains unsolved nearly 7 months later

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are asking for the public’s help in solving the murder of a teenager in the Parkrose neighborhood that happened nearly seven months ago.

Jackson was found with a gunshot wound in Portland on Oct. 26, 2019. He was found by police near Northeast Wygant Street and 109th Avenue after reports came in of shots fired. According to police, he was sent to a nearby hospital but later died from his injuries.

Jackson was just 18 years old.

The Multnomah Medical Examiner’s Office determined his death to be a homicide by a gunshot wound.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering up to $2,500 in cash for any information leading to the arrest of a suspect. Tips can be made online or by calling 503.823.4357.

