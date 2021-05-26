Man arrested for alleged role in NE Portland slaying

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Police Bureau arrested a man accused to killing a person at a transient camp in Northeast Portland Friday evening.

Aaron D. Christopher, 40, was captured shortly after a report of a body being found near the 6500 block of Northeast Halsey Street. Officers had been called in around 5 p.m. to do a welfare check in the Madison South neighborhood where they confirmed the person had died.

Christopher was booked into the Multnomah County jail on charges of Murder II and Abuse of a Corpse for his alleged role in the incident.

PPB said the investigation remains open.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Jennifer Hertzler at 503-823-1040 or Detective Rico Beniga at 503-823-0457.