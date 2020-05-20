MAX station murder suspect arrested at Union Station

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 21-year-old was arrested for murder on Wednesday morning in Portland, police said.
Jason Bennekin was arrested in connection with the shooting of 21-year-old Kevin Marshall, according to the Hillsboro Police Department. Marshall was shot in the head in the parking lot of the Quatama MAX station in Hillsboro on Dec. 11, 2019.
A person of interest was detained and released without charges at the time. It’s unclear if that person was Bennekin.
Bennekin was indicted by a grand jury in Washington County on charges of 2nd-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon. He was booked into the Washington County Jail.
