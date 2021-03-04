Murder suspect caught after chase near Beaverton MAX station

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man wanted for a murder in Aloha was captured after a pursuit and foot chase that ended near the Beaverton Central MAX Station, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said.

Jeremy Covey (Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

The suspect, Herbert Rabago, was wanted in connection with the death of Jeremy Lee Covey on the afternoon of February 18 on SW Kinnamon Road. Beaverton police spotted a car linked to Rabago near SW 149th and Farmington Road.

But the traffic stop turned into a pursuit that ended near the MAX station. Authorities said Rabago took off on foot but was caught quickly.

No one was hurt.

Rabago is being held in the Washington County Jail on the murder warrant.