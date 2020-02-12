Murder suspect to jury: My brother killed my dad

Tyler Nees, accused of killing his father, is acting as his own attorney and made closing arguments, February 12, 2020 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Tyler Nees, who is acting as his own attorney in a case where he is accused of killing his father, presented his closing arguments to the jury Wednesday.

Nees is accused of killing Brian Nees in 2017. The Multnomah County DA’s Office said Nees has had numerous lawyers in the case and threatened to kill one of the them.

Closing arguments wrapped up Wednesday morning, in a case that prosecutors say has been characterized by family drama.

“This is a straightforward case,” one prosecutor said, then played the 911 call made by staff at the bar that Nees’ fatally-wounded father ran into after the stabbing.

Police originally said the stabbing happened near Southeast 72nd Avenue and Woodstock around 1:55 a.m. December 2, 2017. Police said Brian went to Mt. Scott Pub after he was stabbed in the back. Employees were cleaning up at the time, but they saw Brian and gave him towels while they called 911. According to court documents, the victim identified his son as his killer in the 911 call and to a police officer who rode in the ambulance with him to the hospital, where he later died.

Nees delivered his own closing statements, telling the jury that they must return a verdict of not guilty. He argued that at no point in the 911 recording did his father say the words, “My son Tyler Nees stabbed me.” He argued that his father already had a tendency to call him and his brothers by each other’s names. He also said his brother Forrest killed their father.

“He’s a parasite and he’s the one that should be on trial here … my brother should be on trial, not me. He killed our father, the evidence is overwhelming,” he said.

Nees also said his brother is friends with Jeremy Christian during closing arguments. Prosecutors objected to that statement.

In rebuttal, prosecutors said much of the testimony has been “family drama at play.”

“… this trial in many respects became who hates who the most, who screwed over who,” prosecutor Amanda Nadell said.

The jury is deliberating. KOIN 6 News will update this story when a verdict is reached.