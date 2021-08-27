Murder suspect tries to run, arrested by Vancouver PD

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 29-year-old man will face a murder charge after his arrest in Vancouver Friday afternoon connected to the death of a woman earlier in the week.

Austin J. Navarro tried to run from police shortly after 5 p.m. before he was caught and taken into custody near the 1900 block of West 27th Street, Vancouver police said.

Investigators said they developed probable cause to arrest him after a woman was found dead, slumped over the wheel of a car on E. 4th Plain on August 23. Authorities have not released her name nor the cause of death at this time.

Navarro is being held in the Clark County Jail on charges of 2nd-degree murder, domestic violence and unlawful possession of a firearm.