Officers at the scene of a shooting involving a tow truck driver and another individual in Hillsboro on June 17, 2021. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Around 9 a.m. on June 17, 2021, two tow trucks were moving vehicles from a Hillsboro apartment complex parking lot to the street as road crews prepared to restripe and reseal the lot. An argument between one of the tow truck drivers and a tenant erupted, and the yelling turned to gunfire.

The tow truck driver, Patrick Sanford, died at the scene after being shot multiple times. He was 51. Officers arrested Matthew Alexander McAdoo that day and booked him on a 2nd-degree murder charge.

On Tuesday, McAdoo’s murder trial begins in Washington County with jury selection. It’s expected opening statements in the trial will begin November 1.

McAdoo, 44, is in the Washington County Jail awaiting trial.

The disagreement

The day after Sanford was shot to death, his sister, Erin Fitzgerald, told KOIN 6 News her brother owned his tow truck business for about 20 years.

Patrick Sanford. (Courtesy of Brittany Briggs)

“Apparently, this man knew my brother as a guy who towed his car away three years ago and he came out yelling at Patrick that he had damaged the alignment on his car three years ago. And that’s why he shot him,” Fitzgerald told KOIN 6 News in 2021. “I don’t know somebody like that. I sure hope they can find a way to find some kind of peace with themselves. You’ve gotta be such an incredibly angry person to do something like that.”

Fitzgerald said her brother was shot three times in the chest.

KOIN 6 News will monitor the trial and provide updates as they become available.