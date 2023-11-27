PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 32-year-old Oregon woman whose body was found in rural Southwest Washington in April is now thought to have been killed in Portland, the Portland Police Bureau announced on Monday.

In light of new evidence, the investigation into the death of Joanna K. Speaks, who was found murdered near an abandoned barn in Ridgefield on April 9, was transferred from Clark County to the jurisdiction of the Portland Police Bureau. According to the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office, Speaks died from blunt-force injuries to her head and neck.

“Based on information developed in that investigation, there is reason to believe that the homicide happened in Portland,” PPB said.

Online rumors swirled earlier this year that Speaks’ death was connected to the deaths of five other women who were found dead around the Greater Portland area in a four-month span. Four of the suspicious deaths were ultimately linked to a single person of interest. However, investigators ruled out a connection between Speaks’ murder and the four related deaths in July.

“At this time, MCU detectives have no evidence confirming that Joanna Speaks homicide is connected to these other cases,” the Clark County Sheriff’s Office stated in July.

No arrests have been made in connection to Speaks’ unsolved murder. The Portland Police Bureau is asking anyone with more information about the case to contact PPB detectives.

Following the announcement, Speaks’ sister Robyn Speaks issued a statement thanking Clark County investigators and the public for their efforts. Robyn Speaks also said that her family is optimistic that PPB’s involvement will offer more opportunities for witness testimony and evidence tracking within the jurisdiction of the original crime scene.

“We are so much closer to getting justice for Joanna, a beloved mother, a daughter, a sister and a friend to so very many,” Speaks said.

The newly transferred murder case brings Portland’s annual homicide total to 68.