Murdered Milwaukie man was ‘hard-working’ business owner

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Those who knew 63-year-old Jimmy Pearson described him as a great, loving and positive man who was always up for a laugh. And they’re shocked and saddened by his murder.

Pearson was the owner of A1 Hawk Pawn Shop with locations in Portland and Gladstone. His body was found Wednesday, March 3 when an employee went to check on him after he failed to show up for work, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said.

Jimmy Pearson. (Courtesy of Family)

Deputies determined Pearson’s death was suspicious and crime scene investigators were called in to collect evidence. A medical examiner performed an autopsy and concluded Pearson died of homicidal violence.

Pearson lived alone in his Oak Grove home that sits behind a gate on Oak Shore Lane. His gate keypad was sealed with red tape and the gate was locked with a chain and padlock when KOIN 6 News stopped by on Tuesday.

An acquaintance said, “Jim was a very hard-working man. His work was his number one. He spent a lot of time at his pawnshops and loved his dogs.” A neighbor told KOIN 6 they want answers and for whoever murdered Pearson to be brought to justice.

Pearson’s family shared the following statement:

“Jim was a one-of-a-kind man. He could light up a room & was loved by all. He was such a proud father and grandfather! Please help our family find justice and please come forward with anything that may help solve this. Please keep us in your prayers and please give our family space & time to grieve.”

Authorities believe Pearson’s death was an isolated event and that there is no danger to the public at this time. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on Pearson’s death is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 503.723.4949 or submitting a form online.