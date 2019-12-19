Murrayhill Marketplace murder suspect to be in court

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KOIN) — The 20-year-old accused of murder, bank robbery and carjacking is expected to make his first court appearance in Washington County Thursday.

Salvador Martinez-Romero is accused of killing one person and wounding 3 others in a stabbing spree that began at the Murryhill Marketplace shopping center in Beaverton. One of those wounded is in critical condition.

Authorities responded to the scene at Southwest Murray Boulevard and Teal Avenue around 11 a.m. Wednesday after receiving calls about multiple stabbings at the Wells Fargo Bank.

While responding, officers received another call about a man who had been stabbed in the parking lot of Planet Fitness, which is next door to Wells Fargo.

One person died and 2 others wounded in a stabbing attack at the Murray Hill shopping center in Beaverton, December 18, 2019

Police said Martinez-Romero stole the Planet Fitness victim’s car and drove south into Tigard. Tigard police received a report just minutes later that a woman had been stabbed and her vehicle stolen near SW Murray Boulevard and SW Scholls Ferry Road by the same suspect.

Martinez-Romero kept driving but eventually got out of the car at a Chevron near SW Pacific Hwy and SW Dartmouth Street, police said. Tigard police joined Beaverton officers in tracking him as he ran toward Westside Christian, putting the high school on lockdown.

He was eventually taken into custody without incident. He’s being held in the Washington County Jail on charges of murder, attempted murder and 1st-degree robbery.

