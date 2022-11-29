Justin Lee Williams in an undated photo. The 41-year-old died from a gunshot on November 26, 2022 (Family photo)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 43-year-old woman now faces a homicide charge after the man she allegedly shot in the early hours of Thanksgiving died days later in a Portland hospital, police said.

Barbara Marie Michelle was arrested at a crash scene not far from where Justin Lee Williams was shot. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment of a critical wound to his torso but he died two days later, officials said. He was 41.

Michelle had originally been booked on a first-degree assault (domestic violence) charge when she was arrested. Authorities said she was arraigned on the homicide charge Tuesday in Multnomah County.

The case, 22-313020, remains open and active.