PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 43-year-old woman now faces a homicide charge after the man she allegedly shot in the early hours of Thanksgiving died days later in a Portland hospital, police said.
Barbara Marie Michelle was arrested at a crash scene not far from where Justin Lee Williams was shot. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment of a critical wound to his torso but he died two days later, officials said. He was 41.
Michelle had originally been booked on a first-degree assault (domestic violence) charge when she was arrested. Authorities said she was arraigned on the homicide charge Tuesday in Multnomah County.
The case, 22-313020, remains open and active. Anyone with information or who may have captured the incident in the 8700 block of North Lombard is asked to contact:
- PPB Detective Travis Law at 503.823.0395, travis.law@police.portlandoregon.gov
- PPB Detective Ryan Foote at 503.823.0781 ryan.foote@police.portlandoregon.gov