N. Tabor homicide victim named; investigation continues

Craig Wisdom, seen in an undated photo provided by his family, was shot to death in NE Portland, September 29, 2021. He was 40.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Investigators released the name of the man shot to death in the North Tabor neighborhood of Portland Wednesday night.

Craig Wisdom was killed around NE 60th and Everett around 9:35 p.m. that night. The person believed to be involved in the shooting remained at the scene, and police said they are not looking for any more suspects. That person’s name has not been released.

Wisdom was 40.

That shooting was the third of 7 shootings in Portland in a 16-hour period. Wisdom was the only fatality, though 3 other people were wounded.

No other details on the death of Craig Wisdom are available at this time.