Nancy Bergeson’s family supportive of killer’s sentence

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The man responsible for the 2009 death of a well known defense attorney in her Southwest Portland home was sentenced to prison Thursday.

Christopher Williamson was arrested last year for killing Nancy Bergeson. The case went unsolved for nearly 10 years.

The break in the long unsolved case came when Williamson was arrested Jan. 18, 2019 by Portland police detectives. There are reports he may have said something about the murder to someone else, who told detectives.

The 29-year-old was charged with murder but recently pleaded guilty to manslaughter and burglary.

The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said Bergeson’ family supports this plea agreement and outcome of the case.

“In light of credible medical evidence that Mr. Williamson’s life expectancy is less than 10 years due to a genetic disorder, the family of Ms. Bergeson strongly supports the 15 year prison sentence,” the DA’s Office said in a statement.

The Case

Nancy Bergeson was found dead inside her home at 4146 SW Hamilton St. around 3 p.m. on Nov. 24, 2009 — two days before Thanksgiving.

The killing was so mysterious that the deputy medical examiner who went to the house first said it wasn’t murder, thinking Bergeson had died of natural causes.

There were no visible marks on her body, so it wasn’t until the autopsy 12 hours later that investigators learned the 57-year-old had been strangled and even fought back against her attacker.

But there were no suspects and very few clues. The case remained unsolved from that day forward.