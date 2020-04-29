Nancy Brophy release hearing continues Wednesday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The release hearing for accused killer Nancy Brophy continues for a second day in a Multnomah County courtroom.

The romance novelist is accused of killing her chef-husband, Daniel Brophy, at the Oregon Culinary Institute in 2018. The hearing will resume at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

An overview of the case against Nancy Brophy

Her attorneys want her to be released from jail because of coronavirus concerns.

Nancy Brophy attends a hearing as her attorneys argue for her release, citing virus concerns. April 28, 2020.

Brophy’s defense team filed the motion for release at the beginning of April. In it, her attorneys claim nearly all new inmates are brought into the unit where she’s being held and are held there until its determined they don’t have the coronavirus.

The court documents also claim she is not getting any protections near the new inmates and often stands within 6 feet of them.

Tuesday’s hearing featured testimony from some of the investigators, who laid out evidence they used to arrest her months after the killing.

On Monday, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office filed a motion to deny bail to Nancy Crampton Brophy.

The request comes as some jails and prisons released people in custody to prevent the spread of the virus.

Nancy Brophy — Defense declaration for bail

Multnomah County DA – Denial of bail for Nancy Brophy