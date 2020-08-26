Napping driver with screwdriver arrested in Happy Valley

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver passed out at a stop sign in Happy Valley now faces multiple charges, including an outstanding felony warrant, for an incident that happened in the very early hours of Tuesday.
Around 12:30 a.m. a deputy working with Happy Valley PD spotted a green Subaru at 128th and SE Sunnyside, officials said. The car wasn’t moving and didn’t have license plates. When the deputy looked inside the Subaru he noticed the driver — later identified as Nathaniel Brian Tongate-Ehlers — was passed out and had a screwdriver in his lap.
When the deputy noticed the ignition was damaged, they were able to confirm it was stolen. More deputies came to the scene and pinned the car in before waking Tongate-Ehlers up.
He was taken into custody without incident and was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a burglar tool, plus the outstanding felony warrant.
Tongate-Ehlers was booked at the Clackamas County Jail.
