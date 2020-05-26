Man in custody after incident at NE Portland EconoLodge

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A welfare check in Northeast Portland escalated to an incident that brought both the SERT and Crisis Negotiation teams from Portland police to the scene.
Police said the incident began around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday and involved a man and woman who knew each other. The man was taken safely into custody in the area of NE 96th and Sandy Boulevard around 3 p.m.
Northeast 96th Avenue was closed between Prescott and Sandy as an investigation was carried out. Authorities said there was no risk to the community.
No other details have been released.
