Man in custody after incident at NE Portland EconoLodge

A welfare check at the EconoLodge at NE 96th and Prescott brought SERT to the area, May 26, 2020 (KOIN)

One person was taken into custody

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A welfare check in Northeast Portland escalated to an incident that brought both the SERT and Crisis Negotiation teams from Portland police to the scene.

Police said the incident began around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday and involved a man and woman who knew each other. The man was taken safely into custody in the area of NE 96th and Sandy Boulevard around 3 p.m.

Northeast 96th Avenue was closed between Prescott and Sandy as an investigation was carried out. Authorities said there was no risk to the community.

Here’s an update for @PortlandPolice on the situation at EconoLodge. Multiple units have left and police are wrapping up saying there is no more risk to the community. @KOINNews pic.twitter.com/Bkx1XoYU0J — Robby Sherman (@BobbyShootsNews) May 26, 2020

No other details have been released.