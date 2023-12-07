PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Following a deadly, mid-November shooting at a Northeast Portland bar, authorities said an arrest has been made.

On Nov. 15, officers responded to a shooting at a bar near Southeast 122nd Avenue and Southeast Clinton Street where they arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound.

Justin D. Sartin, 25, was later declared dead at the hospital, authorities said.

On Dec. 6, Portland police identified Malacai Gant, 18, as the suspect involved in the shooting and obtained a warrant for his arrest.

On Wednesday afternoon, authorities said they arrested Gant on charges including second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

According to officials, the shooting remains under investigation.