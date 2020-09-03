NE Portland dispensary burglarized overnight

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A local dispensary was reportedly broken into overnight.
The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a break-in at the Electric Lettuce marijuana dispensary, located on Northwest Weidler Street. Officers were called to the building just after 4 a.m. Thursday morning for a burglary call.
A crew on the scene said there was a lot of damage inside the building. KOIN 6 News has reached out to the PPB and will update this story when new information is available.
