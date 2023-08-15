PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A suspect in a Northeast Portland shooting turned double homicide was arrested Monday in the Mount Tabor neighborhood, police said.

Early on the morning of June 23, Portland police said they heard gunfire near Northeast Sandy Boulevard and Northeast Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard and when they went to investigate found a vehicle crashed into a pole and a driver and passenger with gunshot wounds.

The driver, Fortressen O. Oriakhi, 29, from Gresham, Oregon was declared dead at the scene and the passenger, Isidahomen Ikhuoria, 25, from Lagos, Nigeria was taken to a hospital where he died.

Fortressen Oriakhi (Left) and Isidahomen Ikhuoria (Right) were both killed in a shooting on June 23, 2023 (PPB)

On Monday, Portland police along with the Special Emergency Response Team, Crisis Negotiation Team, and the United States Marshal’s Service Fugitive Task Force arrested Bennett Miller, 24.

Miller faces charges including two counts of first-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and delivery of a controlled substance.

Anyone with information about Miller’s potential involvement in the homicides is asked to contact police.