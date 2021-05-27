NE Portland double shooting suspect arrested in Vancouver

2 people were seriously injured in the shooting on April 26

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police have arrested a suspect in a double shooting that left two people seriously injured last month in Portland’s Parkrose neighborhood.

Gunfire was reported on April 26 in the 9500 block of NE Sandy Boulevard. Officers found two victims at the scene, both of whom were taken to a hospital. Their current conditions are unknown.

Tejay Nunya Castle was arrested Monday in Vancouver, the same day that the Portland Police Bureau’s Enhanced Community Safety Team obtained a warrant for his arrest. Vancouver police arrested the 31-year-old on the PPB warrant as well as unrelated charges connected to a May 12 road rage shooting.

In the Vancouver shooting, police said a driver on I-205 northbound near 7500 NE 41st Street fired multiple rounds at another vehicle, with at least one bullet hitting the car. The victim was unhurt.

Castle is facing numerous charges in Multnomah County, including two counts of 2nd-degree attempted murder, two counts of 1st-degree attempted assault, two counts of 2nd-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon firearm, felon in possession of a firearm and three counts of 2nd-degree criminal mischief.

Castle was in Clark County custody on Thursday afternoon and was expected to be extradited soon.