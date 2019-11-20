NE Portland fight leads to shots fired, suspect arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday night, a fight broke out that led to shots being fired off in Northeast Portland.
Officers found evidence of gunfire at the 4600 block of Northeast Killingsworth Street around 5:50 p.m. There were no victims found, but it was discovered that a fight had broken out between 2 men. The fight escalated, leading to one of the men shooting at the other.
Investigators identified the suspect as Tony Briggs. The 50-year-old was arrested for attempted murder and on a warrant for DUII.
If anyone has more information about this case, please contact Detective Todd Teats at 503.823.2137 or Detective Jeff Pontius at 503.823.2081.
