NE Portland fight leads to shots fired, suspect arrested

Tony Briggs was arrested on charges including attempted murder after shooting at another man in NE Portland on Tues., Nov. 29, 2019. (MCSO)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday night, a fight broke out that led to shots being fired off in Northeast Portland.

Officers found evidence of gunfire at the 4600 block of Northeast Killingsworth Street around 5:50 p.m. There were no victims found, but it was discovered that a fight had broken out between 2 men. The fight escalated, leading to one of the men shooting at the other.

Investigators identified the suspect as Tony Briggs. The 50-year-old was arrested for attempted murder and on a warrant for DUII.

If anyone has more information about this case, please contact Detective Todd Teats at 503.823.2137 or Detective Jeff Pontius at 503.823.2081.