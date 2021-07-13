NE Portland home struck by 9 bullets, investigation underway

A shooting investigation is underway after 16 spent casings were found in a NE Portland neighborhood on July 13, 2021. (PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A home in Northeast Portland was struck by bullets multiple times overnight, according to police.

Portland police responded to reports of shots fired at 702 Northeast 94th Avenue early Tuesday morning. When officers arrived, they found 16 spent .223 caliber rifle casings. They also discovered a home had been struck by nine bullets.

No victims were found. Police say it would seem they left before officers arrived.

No suspect information is available at this time, but an investigation is underway. KOIN 6 News is working to learn more.

This is a developing story.