PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portland police have identified a homicide victim following a shooting on East Burnside Street on Wednesday, according to authorities.

The Portland Police Bureau identified the victim as 42-year-old Gladis Mendoza-Hernandez whose death has been ruled a homicide from a gunshot wound.

According to PPB, a man who also sustained gunshot injuries has been released from the hospital.

Police responded to the shooting on East Burnside Street and Northeast 148th Avenue at around 11:22 p.m. On the scene, responding officers said they found a woman deceased and a male victim nearby.

Authorities said no arrests have been made.

As the investigation is ongoing, PPB asks anyone with information about the incident to contact Detective Calvin Goldring at Calvin.Goldring@portlandoregon.gov or call 503-823-0256 or Detective Ryan Foote Ryan.Foote@portlandoregon.gov, or at 503-823-0781.